Prakash Javadekar, Cabinet Minister 2019: BJP leader takes charge of environment, forest and climate change as well as information and broadcasting ministries

Union Cabinet Minister Prakash Javadekar took charge of two ministries — Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting — on Friday.

Javadekar was first inducted into the Council of Ministers led by Narendra Modi in May 2014 as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Additionally, he also worked as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs until November 2014. He continued and concentrated thereafter as MoS (IC) of Environment, Forest and Climate Change until 5 July, 2016.

However, he was given the key portfolio of HRD ministry after Irani was shifted to other departments. He is a member of Rajya Sabha (Council of States) representing the state of Madhya Pradesh from June 2014. Previously an employee of Bank of Maharashtra, Javadekar is a commerce graduate from MES college in Pune. Although he has a long association with the Sangh and ABVP, he resigned from Bank of Maharashtra in 1981 to join politics as a full-time worker of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).