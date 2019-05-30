Co-presented by


Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State (Independent Charge), New Cabinet Minister of India 2019

Politics FP Staff May 30, 2019 20:56:25 IST

Born 28 June 1960, Tuesday, Prahlad Singh Patel is an MP from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh.

He defeated his nearest competitor Pratap Singh of Congress with a margin of 3,53,411. Patel holds BSc, LLB, MA (Philosophy) degrees.

A four-time MP, Patel was a member of several committees in the previous Narendra Modi government like Committee on Public Undertakings, Committee on Government Assurances Member, Standing Committee on Rural Development Member.

He was also a member of Executive Council of VV Giri National Labour Institute and member of the Consultative Committee in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

