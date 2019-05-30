Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State (Independent Charge) 2019: MP from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh has served on several parliamentary committees

Born 28 June 1960, Tuesday, Prahlad Singh Patel is an MP from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh.

He defeated his nearest competitor Pratap Singh of Congress with a margin of 3,53,411. Patel holds BSc, LLB, MA (Philosophy) degrees.

A four-time MP, Patel was a member of several committees in the previous Narendra Modi government like Committee on Public Undertakings, Committee on Government Assurances Member, Standing Committee on Rural Development Member.

He was also a member of Executive Council of VV Giri National Labour Institute and member of the Consultative Committee in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.