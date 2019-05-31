Prahlad Joshi, Cabinet Minister 2019: Winner of fourth consecutive term from Karnataka's Dharwad is a fresh face on scene

Pralhad Joshi is among the fresh faces chosen for Narendra Modi's new government. A lawmaker from Karnataka, the 56-year-old Joshi won a fourth consecutive term from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency.

Joshi shot to prominence in the Hubli flag controversy. On 15 August, 1994, when Uma Bharati led a group in an attempt to hoist the National Flag at Idgah Maidan in Karnataka's Hubli, defying the prohibitory orders, Joshi was among the leaders who accompanied had her. Ten people died in the violence and police firing that followed.

Joshi is said to have close links with the RSS.