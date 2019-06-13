Pragya Singh Thakur joins BJP workers in protest in Bhopal against power cuts, water shortage in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: BJP workers and supporters on Wednesday took to the streets in Bhopal to protest against the frequent power cuts in the state. BJP Bhopal lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur also participated in the agitation.

Carrying candles and lanterns, Thakur, along with BJP workers and supportersm waded through the roads of the state capital to show resentment against recurring power cuts.

The protesters also carried placards that read "Congress sharm karo" and "Janata mombatti mai, sarkar masti mai" to showcase their displeasure.

Speaking to media persons, Thakur said: "Since Kamal Nath came to power, there have been frequent power cuts and water shortage in the state. There were no such complaints during the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan."

Continuing her tirade against the ruling Congress party in the state, she added: "There is a deficit of intention in this government. Congress had promised in their manifesto that they will distribute computers, but how will people use them without electricity? They must answer this."

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.