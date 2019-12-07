You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Pragya Singh Thakur demands FIR against Congress MLA who had threatened to burn her over remarks about Nathuram Godse

Politics Press Trust of India Dec 07, 2019 23:14:18 IST

  • Pragya Singh Thakur approached a police station on Saturday, demanding that an FIR be registered against a Congress MLA over threat to burn her

  • Congress MLA from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh, Govardhan Dangi, had lashed out at Pragya Singh Thakur for her statement about Nathuram Godse

  • Thakur had kicked up a controversy with a remark about Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, in the Lok Sabha on 27 November

Bhopal: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur reached a police station here on Saturday night, demanding that a case be registered against a Congress MLA who had threatened to "burn" her over her remarks about Nathuram Godse.

Pragya Singh Thakur demands FIR against Congress MLA who had threatened to burn her over remarks about Nathuram Godse

File image of Pragya Singh Thakur. News18

Thakur was at Kamla Nehru police station here and officials were holding a discussion with her, a senior police official said.

Thakur, MP from Bhopal, kicked up a controversy with a remark about Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, in the Lok Sabha on November 27. Later she apologised.

Congress MLA from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh, Govardhan Dangi, had lashed out at Thakur for her statement about Godse, and said that "we not only burnt her effigy (during a protest), but if she comes here, we will burn her too".

Dangi, too, later sought apology for his outburst.

"Right now we are holding talks with Pragya-ji," said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu when asked if a case was being registered as per her demand.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2019 23:14:18 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores