Pragya Singh Thakur calls Nathuram Godse a patriot in Lok Sabha: Congress, CPI slam BJP's 'deplorable hate politics'

Politics FP Staff Nov 27, 2019 21:59:23 IST

  • BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt' during a debate in the Lok Sabha

  • The Congress took strong objection to Thakur's remarks and lashed out at the 'deplorable hate politics' of the BJP

  • CPI general secretary D Raja said that Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should clarify if they endorse Pragya Thakur's remarks

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's comments referring to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "patriot" during a debate in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday created a storm both inside and outside the House.

File image of Pragya Singh Thakur. PTI

When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give the example of a deshbhakt," triggering a protest among Opposition members.

Later, the Congress took strong objection to Thakur's remarks and lashed out at the "deplorable hate politics" of the BJP.

"Repeatedly referring to Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt" is a perfect representation of BJP's deplorable hate politics," the party said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala condemned Thakur's comments and used the opportunity to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AAP's Kumar Vishwas, also made a reference to Modi without naming him.

While campaigning for the 2019 general elections, the 2008 Malegaon blast accused had called Godse a "true patriot" at a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh. Reacting to her comments, Modi had said "The remarks made about Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse are very bad and very wrong for society. She has sought an apology but I will never be able to forgive her fully."

CPI general secretary D Raja on Wednesday said that Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should clarify if they endorse Pragya Thakur's remarks. "This has been her stated position. The prime minister had said he will never forgive and forget when she had said this on an earlier occasion. Amit Shah said that there will be disciplinary action. But she keeps this position on the issue. The prime minister should answer, Shah should answer. Do they and the BJP endorse this view too?," PTI reported him as saying.

Congress' Abhishek Singhvi slammed the BJP. "These are the ideologies that have felt most empowered since BJP has come into power. It's shocking and shameful that she is a parliamentarian," he said on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath asked the BJP to clarify its stand on the issue and urged the BJP to take strict action against her.

Meanwhile, the BJP tried to deny that Thakur had made such comments. Speaking to reporters, Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said "She did not take the name of Godse or anyone else. There is nothing on record like that. She raised the objection when Udham Singh's name was taken."

However, A Raja later confirmed that Thakur had called Godse a nationalist and said that her remarks were condemnable.

With inputs from agencies

 

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 21:59:23 IST

