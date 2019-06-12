Post-poll violence continues in West Bengal as mutilated body of BJP worker found in Malda; state unit blames TMC 'goons'

Malda: The mutilated body of Anil Singh, a BJP worker was found within the English Bazar police station limits. He was allegedly murdered and later, his body was burnt by the accused, as claimed by Sanjit Mishra, the BJP Malda unit chief.

Expressing anger over the gruesome murder, the BJP West Bengal unit blamed the TMC 'goons' for the crime. "Why are the chest thumping liberals of award wapasi fame silent now? Is it because West Bengal is not ruled by the BJP, yet?" the party wrote on Twitter.

The incident took place a day after another BJP worker was killed by unknown assailants here on Sunday night.

The deceased, identified as Samtul Doloi, worked at a cycle repair shop. The incident took place on Tuesday night when Doloi was closing his shop. Doloi's brother had also alleged that he was murdered by workers of TMC.

