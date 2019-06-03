Post-poll violence continues in Bengal, country-made bomb hurled at BJP's victory march in Hooghly; TMC accuses saffron party of creating unrest

The political violence which started in West Bengal prior to the Lok Sabha election hasn't subsided yet. On Monday, in another instance of continued post-poll violence, a group of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers allegedly hurled a country-made bomb at a BJP victory rally in Hooghly.

The BJP has blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the attack on its workers.

In another incident also on Monday, as reportd by the The Financial Express, five BJP workers were allegedly thrashed by TMC supports in North 24 Parganas district. According to the report, BJP supporters of TMC leader Bidhan Biswas were behind the attack.

So far, over six BJP workers have lost their lives in the state since the declaration of the Lok Sabha election result, the report added.

Banerjee, however, rejected the charge of political killings by her party and even refused to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony citing her displeasure over the allegations.

In May, TMC workers had allegedly hurled a bomb at a BJP rally in Birbhum when the saffron party workers were celebrating the poll victory.

Meanwhile, BJP worker Ajay Mondal who was missing since Saturday evening was found dead in Basirhat area of the North 24 Parganas district. Mondal’s hacked body was found in Bajitput area on Sunday morning and police said that his body bore multiple injuries, the report said.