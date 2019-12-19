Poreyahat Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Poreyahat Assembly Elections 2019: Voters in at least four villages of the Poreyahat Vidhan Sabha constituency, who are affected by the government's takeover of their farmland for the Adani power plant in the area, are set to vote on 20 December, in the final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election.

Sitting MLA from the Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Pradeep Yadav is likely to find favour among the affected voters due to his support for the cause for land rights, which is a sensitive issue in Jharkhand.

“The BJP candidate for the Poreyahat seat is completely unknown to people here, whereas Pradeep Yadav has maintained his support base by raising local issues in the Vidhan Sabha. Even if the Opposition alliance of Congress-JMM field a candidate, it is not likely to affect his vote share,” a local activist, Chintamani Shah had told Firstpost, ahead of the election.

The Yadav community is also likely to support the JVM candidate, he added.

The main contest is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who has fielded Gajadhar Singh, the JVM, and the grand alliance of the Congress, RJD, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Past elections result:

The seat has been held by Yadav ever since 2005 when he was a member of the BJP. For the 2009 election, Yadav fought on a JVM ticket, as will be the case for the upcoming election as well. In 2014, Yadav won the seat with 64,036 votes over the nearest competitor, a BJP candidate, who received 52,878 votes.

In the by-election in 2003 after the state was separated from Bihar in 2000, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate Prashant Kumar had won the seat.

Here is some brief information about the constituency:

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 2,74,376

Male: 1,40,670

Female: 1,33,704

Transgender: 2

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 68 percent

Polling stations: 317

