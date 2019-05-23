Porbandar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk of BJP wins

Porbandar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 15,39,223

Female electors: 7,31,840

Male electors: 8,07,383

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Jetpur, Keshod and Gondal Assembly segments were included in the constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Gondal, Jetpur, Dhoraji, Porbandar, Kutiyana, Manavadar, Keshod

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It has been a BJP stronghold since 1991, except in 2009 when Congress leader and former BJP man Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai Radadiya defeated the BJP. However, in 2013, he rejoined BJP and won the 2013 bypolls. In 2014, he retained the seat, beating NCP’s Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai Jadeja.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Porbandar, Junagadh and Rajkot districts. A Hindu-majority district, Porbandar has a population of 5,85,449 people as per Census 2011. It has a literacy rate of 67.24 percent. A total of 5.7 percent of the population comprises Muslims. The dominant caste with the most political clout is Mer. Brahmins, the fishing caste Khadwa, Thakkar and Dalits are the other important voting groups in the constituency.

