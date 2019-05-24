Ponnani Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML wins

Ponnai Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 1,178,325 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,06,384

Male electors: 5,71,941

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tirurangadi, Tanur, Tirur, Kottakkal, Thavanur, Ponnani, Thrithala

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: GM Bannatwala won the election in 1999. He was succeeded by E Ahamed. ET Muhammed Basheer has been the sitting MP since 2009. All three candidates belong to IUML.

Demographics: Of the seven assembly constituencies, six fall in the Malappuram district. Only Thrithala comes under the Palakkad district. The constituency is a Muslim majority area and has been loyal to IUML. Sitting MP ET Muhammed Basheer will run for a third time in the 2019 elections. The Left Front has fielded sitting Nilambur MLA PV Anwar. The CPM politician took a beating last year after he was accused of illegal construction in a water park.

