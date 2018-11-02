You are here:
Pon Radhakrishnan mocks SC order on firecrackers in Tamil Nadu, asks if police will be deployed at each home

Politics FP Staff Nov 02, 2018 17:06:37 IST

Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan mocked the Supreme Court's order specifying the time during which people in Tamil Nadu can burst firecrackers during Diwali.

File image of Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan. Twitter/@PonnaarrBJP

Radhakrishnan said that it is largely children who burst crackers and wondered if the law would be unleashed against them. India Today quoted him as saying, "Will they (authorities) station a police personnel at each house or will they deploy a police team at each and every street?"

The apex court modified its earlier order of fixing an 8 to 10 pm slot for bursting crackers on Diwali, saying the time would be changed in southern states like Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, but not exceed the two-hour duration.

Diwali falls on 6 November in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government Friday said people would be allowed to burst firecrackers between 6 am and 7 am and 7 pm and 8 pm on Diwali, in line with the Supreme Court directive.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018 17:06 PM

