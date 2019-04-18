Poll surveillance team seize Rs 19 lakh cash from car belonging to architect in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane: A poll surveillance team has seized Rs 19 lakh cash from a car in Thane city of Maharashtra, the election office said.

The team intercepted the car, belonging to an architect, Durgesh Nadkarni, in Kolshet area on Wednesday and found the cash in it. Nadkarni claimed he was carrying the cash to some construction sites in Navi Mumbai area for payment to workers, the election office release said.

The Income Tax department has been informed about the seizure and its officials will take further action in the matter, it added.

Polling in Thane Lok Sabha constituency will be held on 29 April.

