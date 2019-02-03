Political war in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee stages dharna after CBI-Kolkata Police tiff over chit fund scam

An all-out war broke out between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government on Sunday, with the feisty West Bengal leader beginning a sit-in protest at a city landmark over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams, insisting it stifled the spirit of "Constitution and federalism".

In a dramatic showdown with the Modi government, a furious Banerjee, wrapped in a brown woollen shawl, began a sit-in right in front of the Metro Cinema to protest "insults" she faced at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, hours after a CBI team that had gone to question Kumar was detained in a rare face-off between the police establishments of the Centre and the state.

Banerjee, one of the prime movers behind the effort to cobble together an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, claimed the CBI knocked on the doors of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar without a search warrant.

She alleged they want to impose President's rule in whatever states the Opposition is in power.

"I can assure you...I am ready to die but I am not ready to bow down before the Modi government and we won't allow imposition of Emergency...please save India, save democracy, save the Constitution," she said.

Banerjee asked all Opposition parties to unite to bring down the Modi government and, in a rare exhortation by a political leader, called upon personnel of security forces of the Centre and states, besides the Army, to "condemn" the attitude of the Modi government.

The fast-paced developments started unfolding as soon as a team of 40-odd agency officers arrived at Kumar's residence at Loudon Street in central Kolkata on Sunday afternoon, but were stopped by sentries and officials.

CBI joint director Pankaj Srivastava said the agency's officials had gone to question Kumar in chit fund scam cases and "we would have rounded him up if he hadn't cooperated with us".

According to the CBI, Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre who led a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police probing the scams, needs to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he has not responded to notices to appear before the agency.

A day earlier, the CBI had claimed that Kumar had been "absconding" and "being looked for" in connection with Saradha and Rose Valley ponzi scam cases.

As the CBI team landed at the city police chief's residence, a team of Kolkata Police officers rushed to the spot to speak to the CBI officials and tried to enquire if they had the documents required for questioning Kumar.

Later on, a small team of CBI officials was taken to Shakespeare Sarani police station for further discussions.

Thereafter, more men arrived at the spot and a commotion ensued. Some CBI officers were then forcibly bundled into police jeeps and taken to the police station.

As politics played out on the street, the chief minister, who rushed to the residence of Kumar, said, "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are trying to organise a coup in the state as we had organised the Opposition rally on 19 January. We were aware that the CBI will attack us after we organised the rally." She was referring to the Brigade rally attended by leaders of about 20 Opposition parties.

West Bengal DGP Virendra and ADG (Law and order) Anuj Sharma too reached Kumar's residence.

In a tit-for-tat move, a team of Kolkata Police officials also cordoned off the CGO Complex — the state headquarters of CBI.

CBI officer Srivastava said, "I have also been detained and there are police officers standing outside my house."

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pravin Tripathi said the CBI officers have been let go from the police station after questioning.

"They just said they had come for a secret operation. We don't know what kind of operation it is," Tripathi said.

Later in the evening, central forces arrived at the CBI office in Kolkata. Subsequently, Kolkata Police personnel vacated the compound.

A statement was issued earlier in the day from Kolkata Police, dismissing reports of Kumar being missing from work.

"Please take note that not only is the CP Kolkata available in the city, but has also been attending office on a regular basis, with the exception of January 31, 2019, when he was on leave for a day. All concerned may please take note that if any news is spread without proper verification, Kolkata Police will initiate strict legal action against defamation of both the CP Kolkata and Kolkata Police," the police said.

The city police commissioner, who appeared briefly outside his residence after the chief minister's press conference, said he would talk to the media on Monday.

He was later seen at the dharna site of the chief minister.

Speaking at the dharna site, Banerjee said leaders of several Opposition parties have called her up to extend their support and solidarity towards her "fight to protect the Constitution".

In Delhi, the Congress said the CBI action in Kolkata was clearly "mala fide" and an "assault" on the federal polity.

Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the antipathy of Modi and Shah towards Banerjee is "visceral". He alleged that the BJP and the prime minister are desperate to create a controversy in the state for "cheap publicity and divisiveness" to get some space in 2019 elections.

He claimed the Modi government has ensured a non-functional and non-productive Parliament session going by such assaults on the federal polity on a Sunday evening.

Singhvi called for opposition unity after this action, which he described as "political vendetta" and an "assault on federalism".

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Spoke to Mamta didi and expressed solidarity. Modi-Shah duo's action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy."

Rashtriya Janata Dal national president Lalu Prasad also came in support of the TMC supremo.

He said the Constitution and constitutional institutions in the country were facing an "unprecedented crisis" and alleged that there were "attempts to plunge the country into a civil war".

According to party sources, the RJD supremo's younger son and political heir Tejashwi Yadav has spoken to Banerjee over phone and he might visit Kolkata on Monday in a show of solidarity.

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also threw his weight behind Banerjee, saying the use of the agency as a political tool has crossed all limits.

With inputs from PTI

