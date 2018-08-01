Police yet to give permission for Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata on 11 August, says BJP Yuva Morcha

Kolkata: The BJP Yuva Morcha on Wednesday said that they are yet to receive any communication from the Kolkata Police regarding permission for BJP President Amit Shah's proposed rally in Kolkata on 11 August.

Yuva Morcha state president Debjit Sarkar told PTI that they have submitted a formal application to police, seeking permission for Shah's rally. He said they will move court if police deny permission.

"We submitted an application to police on Tuesday, seeking permission for the rally. We have mentioned five venues in Kolkata for the meeting, but police are yet to give us permission. We need time to prepare for the rally," he said. Police's reaction was not available immediately