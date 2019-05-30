Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony today: First list of probable Cabinet ministers includes Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh

Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Ramdas Athawale, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prahlad Joshi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Babul Supriyo, Nitin Gadkari, Nityananda Rai, Sanjeev Baliyan, Anupriya Patel, Thawar Chand Gehlot and Harsimrat Kaur are likely to be a part of the new Narendra Modi Cabinet, even as several hopefuls wait to be part of the government ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Modi, who is all set for a second term, earlier in the day paid tribute at the National War Memorial ahead of a star-studded swearing-in ceremony. Accompanied by Sitharaman, Modi met the three service chiefs at the memorial.

LIVE UPDATES on Narendra Modi's OATH-TAKING CEREMONY

The tentative list shows that Modi favours continuity since he has maintained most of the names from the previous Cabinet. Arun Jaitley is not on the list since the former finance minister requested to be kept out of the new Cabinet. It should be noted that this is not the full list of ministers. The full official list of Cabinet ministers will be released after the swearing-in ceremony concludes.

Here is the first list of ministers who will be part of the Narendra Modi government

Sadananda Gowda, Bengaluru North MP Rajnath Singh , Lucknow MP Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bikaner MP Prakash Javadekar, Rajyasabha Ramdas Athavle Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Rajya Sabha Babul Supriyo, Asansol MP Suresh Angadi, Belgam MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Dr Jitendra Singh Piyush Goyal , Rajya Sabha Ravi Shankar Prasad, Patna MP Kishan Reddy, MP From Telangana Prahlad Joshi (Dharwad,Karnataka) Nirmala Sitharaman Rajya Sabha Smriti Irani Amethi MP Prahlad Patel , Damoh MP Raveendranath, AIADMK, Theni MP (TN) Purshotam Rupala, Rajya Sabha Mansukh Mandavia , Palitana MP Rao Inderajit , Gurugram MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, Faridabad MP Anupriya Patel, Apna Dal Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal West Kailash Chaudhry, Barmer MP Sanjeev Baliyan, Mujaffarnagar MP RCP Singh , JDU MP, Rajya Sabha Nityanand Rai, Ujiyarpur MP, Bihar Thawar Chand Gehlot, Shahjahanpur MP Debashree Chaudhuri, Raiganj MP Ramesh Pokhiriyal Nishank, Haridwar MP Mansukh Vasava , Bharuch, Gujarat. Rameshwar Teli, Dibrugarh MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sad, Bathinda MP Sushma Swaraj Som Prakash , Hoshiarpur MP (Punjab) Santosh Gangwar. Bareilly MP (UP) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Arwind Sawant, Shivsena , Mumbai South MP Narendra Singh Tomar, Muraina MP, Madhya Pradesh Subrat Pathak, Kannauj MP Ramvilas Paswan, LJP Leader , Rajya Sabha

This list will be updated