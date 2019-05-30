Co-presented by


Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony today: First list of probable Cabinet ministers includes Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh

Politics FP Staff May 30, 2019 14:19:11 IST

Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Ramdas Athawale, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prahlad Joshi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Babul Supriyo, Nitin Gadkari, Nityananda Rai, Sanjeev Baliyan, Anupriya Patel, Thawar Chand Gehlot and Harsimrat Kaur are likely to be a part of the new Narendra Modi Cabinet, even as several hopefuls wait to be part of the government ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A file photo of Smriti Irani. PTI

Modi, who is all set for a second term, earlier in the day paid tribute at the National War Memorial ahead of a star-studded swearing-in ceremony. Accompanied by Sitharaman, Modi met the three service chiefs at the memorial.

LIVE UPDATES on Narendra Modi's OATH-TAKING CEREMONY

The tentative list shows that Modi favours continuity since he has maintained most of the names from the previous Cabinet. Arun Jaitley is not on the list since the former finance minister requested to be kept out of the new Cabinet. It should be noted that this is not the full list of ministers. The full official list of Cabinet ministers will be released after the swearing-in ceremony concludes.

Here is the first list of ministers who will be part of the Narendra Modi government

  1. Sadananda Gowda, Bengaluru North MP
  2. Rajnath Singh , Lucknow MP
  3. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bikaner MP
  4. Prakash Javadekar, Rajyasabha
  5. Ramdas Athavle
  6. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Rajya Sabha
  7. Babul Supriyo, Asansol MP
  8. Suresh Angadi, Belgam MP
  9. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
  10. Dr Jitendra Singh
  11. Piyush Goyal , Rajya Sabha
  12. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Patna MP
  13. Kishan Reddy, MP From Telangana
  14. Prahlad Joshi (Dharwad,Karnataka)
  15. Nirmala Sitharaman Rajya Sabha
  16. Smriti Irani Amethi MP
  17. Prahlad Patel , Damoh MP
  18. Raveendranath, AIADMK, Theni MP (TN)
  19. Purshotam Rupala, Rajya Sabha
  20. Mansukh Mandavia , Palitana MP
  21. Rao Inderajit , Gurugram MP
  22. Krishan Pal Gurjar, Faridabad MP
  23. Anupriya Patel, Apna Dal
  24. Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal West
  25. Kailash Chaudhry, Barmer MP
  26. Sanjeev Baliyan, Mujaffarnagar MP
  27. RCP Singh , JDU MP, Rajya Sabha
  28. Nityanand Rai, Ujiyarpur MP, Bihar
  29. Thawar Chand Gehlot, Shahjahanpur MP
  30. Debashree Chaudhuri, Raiganj MP
  31. Ramesh Pokhiriyal Nishank, Haridwar MP
  32. Mansukh Vasava , Bharuch, Gujarat.
  33. Rameshwar Teli, Dibrugarh MP
  34. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sad, Bathinda MP
  35. Sushma Swaraj
  36. Som Prakash , Hoshiarpur MP (Punjab)
  37. Santosh Gangwar. Bareilly MP (UP)
  38. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
  39. Arwind Sawant, Shivsena , Mumbai South MP
  40. Narendra Singh Tomar, Muraina MP, Madhya Pradesh
  41. Subrat Pathak, Kannauj MP
  42. Ramvilas Paswan, LJP Leader , Rajya Sabha

This list will be updated

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 14:19:11 IST

