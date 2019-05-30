Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony LIVE Updates: Arvind Sawant likely to become a minister; Shiv Sena claims each BJP ally will get one Cabinet berth

Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony LATEST Updates: The probable names of new ministers to be inducted in Narendra Modi government for the second term haven't been made public yet, but reports have quoted Shiv Sena leaders as saying that each BJP ally will likely get one ministerial post. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that Arvind Sawant has been chosen on Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion. "From Shiv Sena one leader will take oath as a minister. Uddhav ji has given Arvind Sawant's name, he will take oath as a minister," Raut said.
A traffic advisory issued a day ahead of the ceremony said several roads in New Delhi district will be closed for movement of public between 4 pm to 9 pm on Thursday and motorists and public were asked to avoid them.
The advisory further said roads including Rajpath — from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 pm and 9 pm.
A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place in the National Capital today, with the deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on account of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony which will be attended by foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors of several states among others.
The swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his Council of Ministers is scheduled to take place today at 7 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers will also be deployed atop several important buildings as Modi will visit Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial on Thursday to pay homage, a senior police official said.
"Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of the swearing-in-ceremony," the official said.
Another police official said over 2,000 security personnel will also be deployed along the route to be taken by Modi and other foreign dignitaries.
A number of heads of states, heads of governments, constitutional authorities, diplomats, senior political leaders, government officials and media persons are scheduled to attend the ceremony.
A traffic official added that necessary traffic diversions will be given for several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and SP Marg.
Similarly, traffic diversions will be given on Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road -- beyond Rail Bhawan roundabout towards Parliament House and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond roundabout Udyog Bhawan towards R.P. Bhawan) which are expected to face congestion due to the ceremony, the traffic official added.
Traffic signages have been provided for the information of invitees and public. All motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic police on duty, the advisory added.
Updated Date: May 30, 2019 10:20:16 IST
