PM Modi's ED, CBI do not scare me, I find his arrogance amusing: Rahul Gandhi

He said Congress wants a government of the poor and unemployed in Uttarakhand and not that of a 'king' who sits in Delhi

Ojasvi Chauhan February 10, 2022 17:30:28 IST
File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. PTI

Manglaur (Uttarakhand): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he is not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or "his enforcement agencies" and finds his "arrogance" amusing.

The Congress leader said the BJP changed its chief ministers in Uttarakhand as they were all corrupt and "replaced one thief with another".

Addressing a rally at Manglaur in Haridwar district ahead of the assembly polls in the state, Gandhi said, "Modi said in a an interview recently that I don't listen to him. He was right. I don't listen to him because I am not afraid of him or his CBI and ED."

He said the three farm laws were withdrawn only because of the country's farmers and the Congress.
"The Congress alone can fight Modi," he said.

He said Congress wants a government of the poor and unemployed in Uttarakhand and not that of a "King" who sits in Delhi.

Rahil Gandhi said he finds Modi's arrogance amusing.

It reflects his arrogance when he says nothing was done in the country in the last 70 years, he said.

"Does he mean to say this country was asleep for 70 years and woke up after he came to power? Then how were these roads built, how were these rail lines laid -- by magic? he asked.

