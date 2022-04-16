PM Modi writes letter to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, says decisions reflect effective leadership
In his letter to Bhupendra Patel written in Gujarati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the affections people of the state had showered on him during his recent visit
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauding the work done in the past 200 days, saying the decisions taken for the state's development reflect his "effective leadership".
In his letter to Bhupendra Patel written in Gujarati, the prime minister referred to the affections people of the state had showered on him during his recent visit. The letter also referred to the support received by BJP in Assembly elections and the need to keep up faith among people for the party.
Last month, Modi had begun his two-day visit to Gujarat with a massive roadshow from Ahmedabad airport to the state BJP office. He received an emotional response from the people in his home state during the visit which took place soon after the BJP's record-breaking victory in four states.
"Since I came back from the visit I have been thinking of writing a letter to the people of Gujarat through you to express my extreme happiness and gratitude to show the love that has been showered on me," he said.
"Your government has completed a short period of 200 days recently but even during this, the kind of work that has been done for the welfare of the poor and the all-round development of the people of the state is not only an example of your effective leadership but also speaks about your farsighted approach," he added.
The prime minister visited Gujarat on 11 and 12 March.
The letter said that the results in the four assembly elections "is proof that people across the country have established faith in BJP".
"It is our duty and responsibility to keep up their faith," it said.
Prime Minister Modi lauded the efforts made by the Gujarat government under Bhupendra Patel in the fight against COVID-19, ramping up of the vaccination drive, the role of the village panchayats especially the role of women and termed the initiatives as "noteworthy and exemplary."
Bhupendra Patel took over as Gujarat chief minister in September last year.
Modi also recalled the inauguration of the 11th edition of Khel Mahakumbh and noted that it is an important step towards making Gujarat a Sports hub.
He also recalled the contribution of Gujarat to the country's development journey and referred to the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the freedom struggle.
"We need to make sure that we make the most of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which marks 75 glorious years of India's independence for which many have laid down their lives. To make sure that we realise India of their dreams, we need to work shoulder to shoulder and work hard every day. That shall be our biggest tribute to them," the letter said.
Narendra Modi was Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister and was at the helm of the state for over 12 years before he moved to Delhi in 2014 as Prime Minister.
Gujarat has been a BJP bastion for over two decades. It will go to the polls later this year.
