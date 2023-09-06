PM Modi says, Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' remark 'needs proper response'

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘”Sanatan Dharma remark “needs proper response,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday in his first comment on the controversial remarks of the Tamil Nadu minister last week.

Government sources said, PM Modi, while speaking at a meeting of the Council of Ministers ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, told his party leaders that they need to counter comments of Udhayanidhi Stalin, but advised leaders of his party to “stick to the facts as per the Constitution.”

He also asked them to “speak at the contemporary situation of the issue.”

Udhayanidhi, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, triggered a political row on Saturday after he compared the Sanatan Dharma with vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.

Speaking at an event, Udhayanidhi said: “Such things should not be opposed but destroyed.”

“No religion can be used to seek votes and no religion can be abused, or no religion can be subjected to terms like calling it malaria or dengue,” PM Modi told his party colleagues as he convened the meeting to discuss the upcoming G20 Summit in national capital on 9 and 10 September.

The Prime Minister further said the Constitution says no religion should be disrespected and nobody can play politics in the name of religion.

Udhayanidhi remains adamant in not apologising for his remarks, but after the Prime Minister’s response, BJP will intensify its demand for forgiveness from the Tamil Nadu minister.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings with their statements.

Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Kharge for backing his remark.

Both the political leaders were booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the IPC.

PM Modi on India vs Bharat debate

As per reports, during the meeting with the Council of Ministers, PM Modi also advised the members of his party against commenting on India vs Bharat debate and said only the authorised person should speak on the matter.