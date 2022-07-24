PM Modi attends Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting in New Delhi

At the meet, the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers presented their status report on the development and welfare schemes in their respective states as the BJP gears up for the upcoming Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters in New Delhi (Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting) to deliberate on the developmental work done by them.

The meeting was also attended by the BJP president, JP Nadda, its senior leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Vinay Sahsrabuddhe, who heads the party's good governance cell.

The chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 18 states where the BJP is in power on its own or in alliance with other parties held deliberations on achieving a 100 per cent target of all centrally sponsored welfare schemes and flagship programmes, sources said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are among those who attended the meeting. Nagaland Chief Minister Nephio Rio, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha are also present.

Several deputy chief ministers including Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis and Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi from Bihar attended the meeting.

The chief ministers and deputy chief ministers presented their report on the development and welfare schemes as the party gears up for the upcoming Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In the last meeting, PM Modi had asserted that the development of youth and women empowerment are the area of priority of the government and said that there is a need to strengthen the nutrition campaign and tackle malnutrition. The last developmental meeting was held in Varanasi in 2021.

The conclave provided an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the prime minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit.

