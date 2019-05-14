Piyush Goyal questions late Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh's intentions over son's visit to 26/11 attack site; Riteish says wrong to accuse deceased

Varanasi: Allegations and counter-allegations flew back and forth as Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and Union Minister Piyush Goyal hit out at each other over the claim made by the central government leader that the actor's father, the former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh was only concerned about getting his son a role during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on Monday, said that actor Riteish Deshmukh had been allowed entry in the Taj Oberoi hotel only because he was the then chief minister's son and it became even worse because the actor had come with a film producer to the site due to which the late Vilasrao Deshmukh had to later resign from his post.

"I saw Riteish Deshmukh's tweet, he said that he went to the place the next day when the incident. I agree with it, but it was horrible since he went with a film producer. Nobody was allowed to enter the high-security area, but he got permission because he was the chief minister's son. The intentions behind their visit became apparent when a movie came out in 2013. Because it was the CM's doing he had to resign, the people never forgave him for that," Goyal said talking to reporters.

Earlier, Riteish had taken to Twitter to reply to the accusations levied by Goyal on him and his father, who passed away in 2012. "It is true that I had visited the Taj Oberoi Hotel but untrue that I was there while the 'Shooting and Bombing' was happening as you claimed. It is true that I had accompanied my father but untrue that he was trying to get me a role in a film. He never ever spoke to a director or a producer to cast me in film and I take pride in that. You have every right to question a CM but it is wrong to accuse someone who is not here to defend himself. A bit late, 7 years ago - He would have replied to you," Riteish's tweet read.

Goyal went on to say that the movie got made in 2013 but Riteish had probably not taken a role in the movie due to fear of backlash from the people. "In 2013, the film was made by the same producer, although probably out of public pressure Riteish did not feature in the movie. At a crime scene, only forensic team and security forces are allowed then why was he allowed to go there, vital clues related to the crime could have been lost," Goyal said.

Firing yet another salvo at the Congress party, Goyal on Sunday referred to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and said that Deshmukh was only concerned about getting his child a film role even as the city was under attacks. "I am from Mumbai. You might remember the 26/11 terror attack. The then Congress government was weak and could not do anything. The then chief minister (Vilasrao Deshmukh) had brought a film producer outside Oberoi Hotel while shooting and bombing was going on inside. CM was concerned about getting his child a film role," Goyal had said while addressing the business community in Ludhiana on Sunday.

