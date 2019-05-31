Piyush Goyal, Cabinet Minister 2019: BJP's go-to man has handled several key portfolios in first Modi government

An investment banker and a chartered accountant by profession, Goyal has handled several key portfolios in the Narendra Modi government including the finance ministry in the absence of Arun Jaitley.

His ministerial stint started with the Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal and New and Renewable Energy. He then went on to become the Minister of Railways and Minister of Coal, occasionally filling in for Jaitley in the finance ministry as well.

His website states he holds a stellar academic record and is an all-India second rank holder Chartered Accountant and second rank holder in Law in Mumbai University. He also served on the Board of India’s largest commercial bank, the State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. It was under his tenure that Modi’s flagship rural electrification scheme took roots.