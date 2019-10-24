Pimpri Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Pimpri Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name—Pimpri

Constituency Number—206

District Name—Pune

Total Electors—351172

Female Electors—166544

Male Electors—184623

Third Gender—5

Reserved—Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections– In 2014 elections, Shiv Sena's Adv. Chabukswar Gautam Sukhdeo won with 51,096 votes against Anna Dadu Bansode of NCP who secured 48,761 votes. In 2009, Anna Bansode of NCP won with 61,061 votes against BJP's Amar Shankar Sable who received 51,534 votes.

In 2019, Shiv Sena's Adv. Chabukswar Gautam Sukhdeo will defend his seat against Anna Dadu Bansode of NCP, Dhanraj Govind Gaikwad of BSP and independent candidate Ajay Chandrakant Gaikwad among others.

