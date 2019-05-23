Pilibhit Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Varun Gandhi wins seat for second time in his career

Pilibhit Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 26

Total electors: 16,71,151 (2014 estimate)

Female electors: 7,67,731

Male electors: 9,03,420

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After the delimitation, Powyan Assembly seat merged with Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency while Baheri Assembly seat, once part of Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency, became part of Pilibhit.

Assembly Constituencies: Baheri, Barkhera, Bisalpur, Pilibhit, Puranpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Pilibhit is a stronghold of Maneka Gandhi, who has been winning this seat continuously between 1989 and 2014, except for losing once in 1991 elections. In 2009, she vacated the seat for his son Varun Gandhi, who went on to represent the constituency till 2014.

Demographics: The Muslim (3.5 lakh) and the Dalit community account for about a third of the Pilibhit’s electorate (16 lakh). The Kurmi (3.5 lakh) and the Lodh-Rajput (2 lakh) have traditionally backed the BJP.

