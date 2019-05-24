Co-presented by


Phulpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 14:59:07 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Keshari Devi Patel 544,701 Votes 56% Votes
SP Pandhari Yadav 372,733 Votes 38% Votes
INC Pankaj Patel 32,761 Votes 3% Votes
Nota Nota 7,882 Votes 1% Votes
IND Dr. Neeraj 2,972 Votes 0% Votes
YVP Sanjeev Kumar Mishra 2,858 Votes 0% Votes
PSSP Sunil Kumar Maurya 2,189 Votes 0% Votes
RJMP Ramnath Priydarshi Suman 2,058 Votes 0% Votes
MAP Dr. Ramlakhan Chaurasiya 1,966 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rishabh Pandey 1,945 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Priya Singh Paul Alias Priyadarshini Gandhi 1,607 Votes 0% Votes
LGBP Atul Kumar Dwivedi 1,406 Votes 0% Votes
BLP Srichandra Kesarwani (Advocate) 1,262 Votes 0% Votes
RGBP Dakkhini Prasad Kushwaha 975 Votes 0% Votes
AMYP Kamala Prasad 921 Votes 0% Votes
Phulpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 19,13,274

Female electors: 8,49,377

Male electors:  10,63,897

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency lost Handia and Pratappur Vidhan Sabha segments to Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency. While it got Allahabad West and Allahabad North Assembly constituency after the delimitation process.

Assembly Constituencies: Allahabad West, Allahabad North, Phaphamau, Soraon (SC), Phulpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Samajwadi Party won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009 elections, Kapil Muni Karwariya won the seat on a BSP ticket. Keshav Prasad Maurya, currently deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, won the seat in the 2014 elections. However, the BJP lost the 2018 by-poll to Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel of the Samajwadi Party.

Demographics: The constituency is partial rural; while Allahabad West and Allahabad North segments are urban areas, the rest three Assembly segments are rural. While OBCs (over 20 percent) are the dominant factor in the rural parts of the constituency, upper caste voters like Kayasthas, Brahmins, Vaishyas are predominant in the urban areas.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:59:07 IST

