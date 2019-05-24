Phulpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Phulpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 19,13,274

Female electors: 8,49,377

Male electors: 10,63,897

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency lost Handia and Pratappur Vidhan Sabha segments to Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency. While it got Allahabad West and Allahabad North Assembly constituency after the delimitation process.

Assembly Constituencies: Allahabad West, Allahabad North, Phaphamau, Soraon (SC), Phulpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Samajwadi Party won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009 elections, Kapil Muni Karwariya won the seat on a BSP ticket. Keshav Prasad Maurya, currently deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, won the seat in the 2014 elections. However, the BJP lost the 2018 by-poll to Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel of the Samajwadi Party.

Demographics: The constituency is partial rural; while Allahabad West and Allahabad North segments are urban areas, the rest three Assembly segments are rural. While OBCs (over 20 percent) are the dominant factor in the rural parts of the constituency, upper caste voters like Kayasthas, Brahmins, Vaishyas are predominant in the urban areas.

