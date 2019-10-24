Phulambri Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Phulambri Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly elections 2019

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in Aurangabad district Aurangabad West (SC).

Constituency Name— Phulambri

Constituency Number— 106

District Name— Aurangabad

Total Electors— 3,25,490

Female Electors—1,52,869

Male Electors—1,72,619

Others— 0

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections— In 2009, Bagde Haribhau Kisan of BJP lost to Congress' Dr Kale Kalyan Vaijinathrao who won with a margin of almost 3,000 votes. In 2014, BJP rose to power as Bagde Haribhau Kisanrao won receiving 73,294 votes while Dr Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale emerged as the runner-up receiving 69,683 votes.

In 2019, Congress has fielded Dr Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale against Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde of the BJP.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .