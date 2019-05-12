Phase 6 of Lok Sabha election: One BJP worker found dead, two others shot in separate incidents in West Bengal ahead of polling

East Medinipur/Jhargram (West Bengal): Ahead of the commencement of polling in the state, three BJP workers were attacked in separate incidents in the state, officials confirmed.

In East Medinipur, BJP workers Ananta Guchait and Ranjit Maity were shot at last night in Bhagabanpur area. The injured were admitted to a hospital soon after the incident and are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, BJP worker Raman Singh was found dead in Gopiballabpur area of Jhargram.

Polling in West Bengal in almost all the phases has been marred by violence, primarily due to clashes between BJP and TMC workers.

BJP is looking to make significant inroads into West Bengal while Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is seeking to defend its bastions.

Polling is underway for the sixth phase of elections in the country for 59 Lok Sabha seats, including seven in Delhi, eight in Bihar, ten in Haryana, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal and four in Jharkhand.

Results of the seven-phase elections will be declared on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.