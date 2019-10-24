Phaltan Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Phaltan Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Satara district — Phaltan

Constituency Name—Phaltan

Constituency Number—255

District Name—Satara

Total Electors—331554



Female Electors—160574



Male Electors—170979



Third Gender – 1

Reserved –Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and NCP Candidate Chavan Dipak Pralhad won in two consecutive assembly elections held in 2014 and 2009. In 2014 he defeated Congress candidate Aagavane Digambar Rohidas who got 59342 votes against Chavan's 92910 votes for the seat.

In 2009, Chavan Dipak won by 71,506 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Baburao Jyotiram Mane's 31,592 votes for the seat. In 2004, Naik Nimbalkar Ramraje Pratapsinh of NCP won by 82,996 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Naik Nimbalkar Ranjatsinh's 42,051 votes for the seat.

In 1999, NCP candidate Naik Nimbalkar Ramraje Pratapsinh won with 63960 votes against Congress candidate Kadam Suryajirao's 32,180 votes.

Currently in 2019 Agawane Digamber Rohidas of BJP is going to contest against NCP candidate and current MLA Chavan Dipak Pralhad and Pradip Alias Prem Suresh More of BSP.

