Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Pen profile: Dhairyashil Patil of PWPI has held seat since 2009, to face BJP's Ravisheth Patil

Pen Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name—Pen

Constituency Number—191

District Name—Raigad

Total Electors—301524

Female Electors— 149558

Male Electors— 151966

Third Gender— 0

Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—Dhairyasheel Mohan Patil of PWPI is the sitting MLA since 2009 assembly elections. in 2014 he defeated Congress candidate Ravisheth Patil with about 4,000 more votes. In 2009 he won against Patil Ravisheth Dagadu with a margin of 13,000 votes. In 2004, Ravisheth Patil won this seat with 56,841 votes against Bhai Mohan Mahadev Patil who secured 41,905 votes.

In 2019, Nanda Mhatre of Congress and Ravisheth Patil of BJP will challenge Dhairyasheel Mohan Patil of PWPI for this seat.

