Pehowa Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Pehowa Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 1,72,496

Female electors: 81,710

Male electors: 90,786

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Independent candidate Balbir Singh lost to INLD’s Jaswinder Singh in the 2000 elections. For the 2005 elections, Balbir Singh contested as a BJP candidate but lost again as Congress’ Sardar Harmohinder Singh Chattha came to power. In 2009, Chattha won again by defeating INLD’s Jaswinder Singh who later gained in the 2014 elections by defeating BJP candidate Jai Bhagwan Sharma by 9,347 votes. On 19 January 2019, incumbent MLA Jaswinder Singh died due to cancer, but by-elections were not held due to ECI guidelines.

Manjit Singh from INLD, Onkar Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Mandeep Singh Chatha from Congress and Sandeep Singh from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: An ancient region on the banks of river Sarasvati, Pehowa is an important pilgrimage place. Pehowa is one of the very few places where the BJP did not win in the 2014 Assembly elections in Haryana.

