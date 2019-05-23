Pedapalle Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: VN Borlakunta of TRS wins

Pedapalle Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 1,425,355 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,00,992

Male electors: 5,20,741

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Manthani, Peddapalle, Ramagundam, Chennur (SC), Bellampalli (SC), Mancherial, Dharmapuri (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s C Suguna Kumari won the election in 1999. She lost the seat to Congress’ G Venkat Swamy in 2004. Swamy’s son G Venkat won the next election in 2009 but lost to Balka Suman from TRS in 2014. In 2018, Suman was elected MLA from the Chennur constituency and has since resigned as an MP.

Demographics: According to the Samagra Kutumba Survey done by the state government, the district of Pedapalle has a population of 7,85,172 of which 21.5 percent belong to the Scheduled Castes. According to the 2011 Census, 61.78 percent of the population lives in rural areas.

