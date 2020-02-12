PC Chacko submits resignation as Delhi Congress in-charge after poll drubbing, says comment on Sheila Dikshit being 'misinterpreted'

New Delhi: Congress' PC Chacko on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the post of Delhi Congress in-charge, a day after the party failed to secure even one seat in Delhi election results.

Before submitting his resignation from the post, on Wednesday Chacko said that his party lost its hold on the National Capital after the late Sheila Dikshit took charge of the capital as the chief minister.

The Congress leader said, "The downfall of the Congress party started in 2013 when Sheilaji was the chief minister. The emergence of a new party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took away the entire Congress vote bank. We could never get it back. It still remains with the AAP."

However, Chacko clarified his statement later and said that his statement was being misinterpreted. He said, "I did not say that we lost in Sheilaji's time, it is being wrongly interpreted. We lost in 2013, even in 2014, 2015, and 2017. I know who are the people behind all this issue, there is a deliberate campaign against me, I have seen this earlier also."

PC Chacko, Congress: I did not say that we lost in Sheila Ji's time, it is being wrongly interpreted. We lost in 2013, even in 2014, 2015 & 2017. I know who are the people behind all this issue, there is a deliberate campaign against me, I have seen this earlier also pic.twitter.com/KawlPJo5e1 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

On Tuesday, the ruling AAP scored a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections for the second time in a row as it swept aside both BJP, which was again restricted to a single digit, and the Congress which could not win a single seat.

AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member assembly, five seats short of its 2015 tally when it had won 67 seats. The BJP won eight seats, five more than its tally in the previous election.

