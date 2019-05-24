Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Pawan Kumar Chamling's five-term regime comes to an end as Sikkim Krantikari Morcha bags majority in Assembly polls

Politics Asian News International May 24, 2019 14:03:01 IST

Gangtok: After over 24 years in power, five-time Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling's regime ended in Sikkim on Thursday with his party SDF losing the state elections to SKM.

While Sikkim Democratic Front(SDF) got 15 seats in the hill state, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), which came into being in 2013, bagged 17 seats, one more than required for a majority in the 32-member Assembly, according to the official trends. In 2014 Assembly elections, SDF won 23 seats in the 32-member Assembly, while SKM settled with nine seats. Both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held in Sikkim on 11 April.

Pawan Kumar Chamlings five-term regime comes to an end as Sikkim Krantikari Morcha bags majority in Assembly polls

File image of Sikkim chief minister Pawan Chamling. AFP

The counting of votes in 542 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 am today amidst tight security, capping a two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of EVM tampering and violations of the Model Code of Conduct. The ruling BJP appeared to be storming back to power with a comfortable majority on its own for the second consecutive time and has crossed the 300-mark.

BJP whose campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank is currently leading on 300 seats, 28 seats ahead of the halfway mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. On the other side, the main challenger Congress was trailing behind BJP leading in only 51 seats.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:03:01 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile