Pawan Kalyan appoints Dev as Jana Sena's chief political strategist, says party will contest all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said his party would contest in all 175 assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh in the 2019 polls.

"I have never stated that Jana Sena is confined to only a few constituencies. Jana Sena will contest in all 175 constituencies," Kalyan said at a meeting in Hyderabad with key party workers from the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The details of his 'mass-contact programme' would be announced before 11 May, he said.

Kalyan announced Dev as the party's chief political strategist on the occasion. Dev, who has been working with the party for 10 months, would focus on election plans and other matters, Kalyan said in a party release.

The party's election plan for Telangana would be announced by August second week, he said. Kalyan, younger brother of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, had formed the Jana Sena in 2014.

He supported the TDP-BJP alliance in undivided Andhra Pradesh in the 2014 assembly polls.

He, however, has been critical of TDP and BJP on different issues, including the NDA government not according special category status to Andhra Pradesh as promised by the saffron party."