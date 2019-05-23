Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 19,46,249

Female electors: 8,93,971

Male electors: 10,52,278

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created from the erstwhile Patna Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Bakhtiarpur, Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar, Patna Sahib, Fatuha.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shatrughan Sinha has been the sitting MP since 2009.

Demographics: It covers parts of Patna district, which has a population of 58,38,465 people. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fielding Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Patna Sahib seat is considered one of the safest seats for BJP in India — especially after the last delimitation of seats in 2008 which made it an urban seat. Due to its large Kayastha population, it is the most sought after by saffron party leaders.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.