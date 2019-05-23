Co-presented by


Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

May 23, 2019 08:40:38 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
SUCI Anamika Kumari 0 Votes 0% Votes
ADP Akhilesh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Shatrughan Sinha 0 Votes 0% Votes
VSP Prabhash Chandra Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJKD(D) Basant Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
VIP Rita Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
JNP Rajesh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMF Mahboob Alam Ansari 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vishnu Dev 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arvind Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amit Kumar Gupta 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Sumit Ranjan Sinha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Kumar Gupta 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kumar Raunak 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rani Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nimesh Shukla 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Javed 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Ravi Shankar Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 30

Total electors: 19,46,249

Female electors: 8,93,971

Male electors: 10,52,278

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created from the erstwhile Patna Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Bakhtiarpur, Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar, Patna Sahib, Fatuha.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shatrughan Sinha has been the sitting MP since 2009.

Demographics: It covers parts of Patna district, which has a population of 58,38,465 people. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fielding Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Patna Sahib seat is considered one of the safest seats for BJP in India — especially after the last delimitation of seats in 2008 which made it an urban seat. Due to its large Kayastha population, it is the most sought after by saffron party leaders.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:40:38 IST

