Patna Sahib Election Result 2020: BJP set to defend urban seat against RJD's challenge
A total of 13 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Patna Sahib seat this year.
Patna Sahib Election Result 2020: A urban seat, Patna Sahib Assembly Constituency is located in the Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar and part of the 30 Patna Sahib Lok Sabha.
According to News18, "In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Nand Kishore Yadav of BJP won in this seat by defeating Santosh Mehta of RJD by a margin of 2,792 votes which was 1.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency."
The 184 Patna Sahib Assembly constituency comprises of Patna Sahib(32.25 square kilometres).
Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here
Here is some information about the Patna Sahib constituency:
Total number of voters: 3,55,627
Number of male voters: 1,85,744
Number of female voters: 1,69,521
Number of transgender voters: 24
Voter turnout in 2020: 52.22 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 55.29 percent
