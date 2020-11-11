Patna Sahib Election Final Result 2020 Declared: BJP's Nand Kishore Yadav defeats Congress' Pravin Singh by 18,300 votes
Yadav received 51.91 percent (97,692) of the total votes polled in the Patna Sahib Assembly constituency against Singh's 42.19 percent (79,392) votes
Patna Sahib Election Result 2020: BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav retained the 184 Patna Sahib Assembly constituency defeating Congress' Pravin Singh of Congress by 18,300 votes.
An urban seat, Patna Sahib Assembly Constituency is located in the Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar and part of the 30 Patna Sahib Lok Sabha.
According to News18, "In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Nand Kishore Yadav had won in this seat by defeating Santosh Mehta of RJD by a margin of 2,792 votes which was 1.49 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency."
In this election, Yadav increased the margin to 18,300 receiving 51.91 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. He received 97,692 votes against Singh's 79,392 (42.19 percent) votes.
The 184 Patna Sahib Assembly constituency comprises of Patna Sahib(32.25 square kilometres).
A total of 13 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Patna Sahib seat this year. In 2015, it was 16.
Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here
Here is some information about the Patna Sahib constituency:
Total number of voters: 3,55,627
Number of male voters: 1,85,744
Number of female voters: 1,69,521
Number of transgender voters: 24
Voter turnout in 2020: 52.22 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 55.29 percent
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Jamui Election Final Result 2020 Declared: BJP's Shreyasi Singh defeats RJD's Vijay Prakash by over 41k votes in poll debut
Ace shooter Shreyasi Singh defeated all her competitors comfortably, receiving a total of 79,602 seats (43.89 percent) as compared to Prakash's 38,554 votes (21.26 percent) and BJP rebel Ajay Pratap's 15,712 votes
Paliganj Election Final Result 2020 Declared: CPI-ML's Sandeep Saurav defeats JD(U)'s Bachcha Yadav in surprise win
CPIML's Sandeep Saurav received a total of 67,917 (43.73 percent) votes against JD(U)s Bachcha Yadav's 37,002 (23.83 percent) votes. The latter had won the seat on RJD ticket in 2015
Mokama Election Final Result 2020 Declared: RJD's Anant Kumar Singh retains seat, defeats JD(U) candidate by over 35k votes
While Anant Kumar Singh received 52.99 percent (78,721) of the total votes polled in the election, his challenger JD(U)'s Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh received less than one-third of the votes at 28.92 percent (42,964 votes)