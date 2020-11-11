Patna Sahib Election Final Result 2020 Declared: BJP's Nand Kishore Yadav defeats Congress' Pravin Singh by 18,300 votes

Yadav received 51.91 percent (97,692) of the total votes polled in the Patna Sahib Assembly constituency against Singh's 42.19 percent (79,392) votes

Patna Sahib Election Result 2020: BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav retained the 184 Patna Sahib Assembly constituency defeating Congress' Pravin Singh of Congress by 18,300 votes.

An urban seat, Patna Sahib Assembly Constituency is located in the Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar and part of the 30 Patna Sahib Lok Sabha.

According to News18, "In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Nand Kishore Yadav had won in this seat by defeating Santosh Mehta of RJD by a margin of 2,792 votes which was 1.49 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency."

In this election, Yadav increased the margin to 18,300 receiving 51.91 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. He received 97,692 votes against Singh's 79,392 (42.19 percent) votes.

The 184 Patna Sahib Assembly constituency comprises of Patna Sahib(32.25 square kilometres).

A total of 13 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Patna Sahib seat this year. In 2015, it was 16.

Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here

Here is some information about the Patna Sahib constituency:

Total number of voters: 3,55,627

Number of male voters: 1,85,744

Number of female voters: 1,69,521

Number of transgender voters: 24

Voter turnout in 2020: 52.22 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 55.29 percent