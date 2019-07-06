Associate Sponsor

Patna court grants Rahul Gandhi bail in defamation case filed by Sushil Modi over 'all thieves have Modi surname' remark

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 06, 2019 17:02:47 IST

Patna: Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday granted bail by a Patna court in connection with a defamation case filed by Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi over his 'all thieves have Modi surname' remark Gandhi was released on Rs 10,000 surety amount by Patna court.

Rahul Gandhi speaking to reporters after coming out of court on Patna on Saturday. ANI

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Gandhi said, "Those who stand against the ideology of RSS and Narendra Modi, they face attacks and court cases. My fight is to save the constitution and stand with poor, farmers and labours of India, that is why I am here today. I will stand with the voice of India which was being suppressed."

Sushil Modi had filed a case before the court in April this year, taking exception to a sarcastic remark made by Gandhi at an election rally in Karnataka's Kolar district that all thieves had the surname Modi. Here, Gandhi was indirectly referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bank-fraud accused Nirav Modi and former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi.

Meanwhile, the Gandhi scion publically announced his resignation from the post of Congress president in a four-page letter posted on Twitter on 3 July

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 17:02:47 IST

