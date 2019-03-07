Patidar leader Hardik Patel set to join Congress on 12 March, will contest Lok Sabha polls from Jamnagar

Ahmedabad: Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel is set to join the Congress party on 12 March and will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Jamnagar constituency in Gujarat.

"I will join the Congress party on March 12 during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet in Ahmedabad and will contest from Jamnagar," Patel told ANI.

The induction of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader will take place in the presence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Patel who hails from the powerful Patidar community rose to fame on the issue of reservation for the community.

The Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by Poonamben Madam of the BJP.

The Congress is aiming to boost its prospects in Gujarat where the BJP had a clean sweep in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The CWC meet, which was once postponed because of the Pulwama terror attack, will be followed by a rally on 12 March. Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel is in the state to oversee the preparations of the event.

