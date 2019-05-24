Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Anto Antony of Congress wins

Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 1,317,265 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,90,557

Male electors: 6,26,708

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the Adoor constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes was dissolved to form a new constituency. Adoor is now an Assembly segment of newly formed Pathanamthitta constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kanjirappally, Poonjar, Thiruvalla, Ranni, Aranmula, Konni, Adoor (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2004 elections, Congress candidate Anto Antony Punnathaniyil was elected MP from this constituency. He won a second time in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Pathanamthitta district has a population of 1,195,537, according to the Census 2011. Situated in the Travancore part of Kerala, this district has the highest literacy rate in the state (96.26 percent). Of the total population, 56.93 percent are Hindus and 38.12 percent are Christians. The constituency is witnessing anti-incumbency wave against Anto Antony Punnathaniyil and regional party workers, too, are against Antony’s candidature. The grand old party is mulling pitching veteran leader PJ Kurien.

