Patel Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Feb 11, 2020 15:43:35 IST

Election Result 2020 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AAP WON Raaj Kumar Anand 73,463 Votes 60.81% Votes
BJP Pravesh Ratn 42,528 Votes 35.2% Votes
INC Krishna 3,382 Votes 2.8% Votes
BSP Pradeep Kumar Rawal 674 Votes 0.56% Votes

  • Patel Nagar, a reserved constituency which is part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, includes upper middle class areas, middle class and lower middle class colonies

  • The AAP has changed the candidate this time, replacing sitting MLA Hazari Lal Chauhan with Raj Kumar Anand

  • The reserved seat is dominated by Jatavs, a sub-caste of Dalits

Patel Nagar Assembly Elections 2020: The AAP Aadmi Party's Raaj Kumar Anand has won the election from the Patel Nagar constituency against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Pravesh Ratn by a margin of 30,935 votes.

Patel Nagar, a reserved constituency which is part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, includes upper middle class areas like East and West Patel Nagar, Rajendra Place and Ranjeet Nagar, middle class areas like Baljit Nagar and Prem Nagar, and lower middle class colonies like Faridpuri, Punjabi Basti and Shadipur.

Representational image. PTI

The AAP had changed the candidate this time, replacing sitting MLA Hazari Lal Chauhan with Raj Kumar Anand, who is among the richest candidates this election with declared assets of Rs 76 crore. The BJP has fielded Parvesh Ratan while the Congress has given a ticket to Krishna Tirath. The constituency goes to poll on 8 February.

Constituency Name: Patel Nagar
Constituency Number: 24
District Name: New Delhi
Total Electors: 1,71,213
Female Electors: 77,661
Male Electors: 93,550
Third Gender: 2
Reserved: SC

Results in previous elections: In 2008, Rajesh Lilothia won the seat as a Congress candidate. However, he lost to AAP’s Veena Anand in the 2013 polls. In the 2015 polls, he lost to AAP’s Hazari Lal Chauhan. In fact, Chauhan's margin of victory - 68,868 - from this seat was the highest any candidate has ever secured from the Patel Nagar constituency during the 2015 Assembly elections.

Demographics: The reserved seat is dominated by Jatavs, a sub-caste of Dalits. Balmikis, another reserved caste, are also found in sizeable numbers in the constituency. It has a mix of middle class and upper middle class localities.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 15:43:35 IST

