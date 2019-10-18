Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Pataudi profile: BJP denies ticket to sitting MLA Bimla Chaudhary, fields Satya Prakash Jaravata

Pataudi Assembly Election 2019 | With the Election Commission announcing the election dates for poll-bound Haryana Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on 21 October, the poll body is gearing up to conduct the electoral exercise in a democratic set up.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Pataudi Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 75

Total electors: 2,22,465

Female electors: 1,04,376

Male electors: 1,18,084

Third gender electors: 5

Reserved: Yes, for the Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: The people of Pataudi Assembly seat provided an opportunity to INLD by electing its candidates twice. In 2000 polls, Ram Bir Singh garnered 42,127 votes and in 2009 Ganga Ram defeated Congress' Bhupinder by a margin of 24,747 votes. However, in 2005, voters had elected Bhupinder over Ganga Ram as their representative by 41,612 votes. The BJP gained over in Pataudi after winning the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and people expressed their confidence in its candidate Bimla Chaudhary, who received 75,198 votes. This year, BJP's Satya Prakash Jaravata, Sudhir Chaudhary of the Congress, INLD candidate Pankaj Kumar and Rajender of the LSP have filed their nominations, taking the total to 21 candidates, including nine independents, in fray.

Sukhbir Tanwar from INLD, Sunil Kumar Kataria from Bahujan Samaj Party, Sudhir Chaudhary from Congress and Satya Prakash Jaravata from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Located in Gurgaon district, Pataudi Vidhan Sabha comes under Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. As the 2011 census suggests, of the total 2,22,465 population, 79.36 percent is rural and 20.64 percent is urban population. The ratio of Scheduled Castes (SC) is 18.97.

