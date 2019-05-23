Patan Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Dabhi Bharatsinghji Shankarji of BJP wins

Patan Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 16,28,641

Female electors: 7,82,446

Male electors: 8,46,195

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Till 2008, it was reserved for Scheduled Tribes but following the delimitation order, the constituency now falls the general category. Sami and Vagdod Assembly segments were dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Vadgam (SC), Kankrej, Radhanpur, Chanasma, Patan, Sidhpur, Kheralu.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, Congress leader Rashtrapal Pravinchandra Somabhai won the seat with 51.52 percent of the votes. Somabhai had to forfeit the sear in 2004 to former Patan MP and BJP candidate Kanodia Maheshkumar Mithabhai. In 2009, Congress’ Jagdish Thakore took over the seat but in 2014, BJP came to power again with Liladharbhai Khodaji Vaghela as its current MP. Vaghela was recently in the news for writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over farmers not receiving compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for crop loss.

Demographics: One of the politically sensitive regions, the constituency covers the entire Patan district, parts of Banaskantha and Mahesana districts. A Hindu majority region, Patan district is located in the northern part of the state and has a population of 13,43,734 people. Muslims comprise only 10.62 percent of the population, as per Census 2011. The district also includes the Assembly constituencies of two of the most prominent young anti-BJP faces in Gujarat – Congress MLA from Radhanpur Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani, independent MLA from Vadgam.

