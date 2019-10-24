Patan Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Patan Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Satara district — Phaltan

Constituency Name—Patan

Constituency Number—261

District Name—Satara

Total Electors—299834

Female Electors—148537

Male Electors—151296

Third Gender—1

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, Shiv Sena candidate Desai Shambhuraj Shivajirao won this seat with 1,04,419 votes against NCP candidate Patankar Satyajit Vikramsinh's 85,595 votes. In 2009, NCP candidate Patankar Vikramsinh won 87,917 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Shivajirao's 87,337 votes. In 2004, Shambhuraj defeated the three-time MLA Patankar Vikramsinh with a margin of 6,000 votes.

In 2019 Assembly polls, the constituency of Patan will once again witness Shiv Sena candidate Desai Shambhuraj Shivajirao and NCP candidate Patankar Satyajit Vikramsinh lock horns for the seat. Along with them, Shivaji Bhimaji Kamble of BSP along with independent candidates including Ajitkumar Dinkar Mohite, Prakash Sadashiv Pawar and Sagar Laxman Jadhav will be contesting in the elections.

