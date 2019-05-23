Co-presented by


Pataliputra Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:38:49 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Suresh Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajesh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramesh Kumar Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mantu Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Ram Kripal Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJKD(D) Indu Devi Mishra 0 Votes 0% Votes
BBC Vinod Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJSP Bindu Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Nagmani 0 Votes 0% Votes
RTJP(D) Durgesh Nandan Singh Alias Durgesh Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Md. Taufique Ahmad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Brajeshwar Prasad Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pupul Kumar Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
BND Lalita Ray 0 Votes 0% Votes
JNP Wakil Ahmad 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Ram Pravesh Rajak 0 Votes 0% Votes
RWCP Ram Niranjan Roy 0 Votes 0% Votes
SKBP Ram Narayan Manjhi 0 Votes 0% Votes
AKP Shiv Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BAAP Shailesh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJD Misha Bharti 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jitendra Bind 0 Votes 0% Votes
YKP Sohan Ray 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMF Satish Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Md. Kalimullah 0 Votes 0% Votes
Pataliputra Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 17,36,074

Female electors: 8,01,988

Male electors: 9,34,086

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Comprising a large part of rural Patna, this constituency was carved out of the old Patna constituency, which was dissolved in 2008 following delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Danapur, Maner, Phulwari (SC), Masaurhi (SC), Paliganj, Bikram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Ranjan Prasad Yadav beat RJD chief Lalu Yadav in 2009. Lalu’s daughter Misa contested the 2014 election but lost to BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav.

Demographics: It covers parts of Patna district. Yadavs comprise a large part of voters in the constituency, who are considered an RJD-favourite. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) is keen on contesting from the constituency in the upcoming polls. It is part of the Red Corridor and a beneficiary under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:38:49 IST

