Pataliputra Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Pataliputra Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 17,36,074

Female electors: 8,01,988

Male electors: 9,34,086

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Comprising a large part of rural Patna, this constituency was carved out of the old Patna constituency, which was dissolved in 2008 following delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Danapur, Maner, Phulwari (SC), Masaurhi (SC), Paliganj, Bikram

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Ranjan Prasad Yadav beat RJD chief Lalu Yadav in 2009. Lalu’s daughter Misa contested the 2014 election but lost to BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav.

Demographics: It covers parts of Patna district. Yadavs comprise a large part of voters in the constituency, who are considered an RJD-favourite. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) is keen on contesting from the constituency in the upcoming polls. It is part of the Red Corridor and a beneficiary under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

