Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

May 23, 2019

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Nafish Ahmad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ratan Kumar Sarkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vikas Kumar Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjay Kumar Patel 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ajay Kumar Sinha 0 Votes 0% Votes
LJSWP Bipin Nath Tiwari Alias Bipin Tiwari 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Rakesh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal 0 Votes 0% Votes
RLSP Brijesh Kumar Kushwaha 0 Votes 0% Votes

Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 1,41,3073

Female electors: 6,43,721

Male electors: 7,69,352

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created out erstwhile Bettiah parliamentary constituency and parts of Motihari Lok Sabha constituency, which were dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Nautan, Chanpatia, Bettiah, Raxaul, Sugali, Narkatia

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP)Sanjay Jaiswal has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It covers parts of Paschim Champaran and Purvi Champaran. The region is part of the Red Corridor and receives funds from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. As per 2014 estimates, the constituency is the smallest electorate with 13,66,080 voters.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:37:25 IST

