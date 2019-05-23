Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 1,41,3073

Female electors: 6,43,721

Male electors: 7,69,352

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was created out erstwhile Bettiah parliamentary constituency and parts of Motihari Lok Sabha constituency, which were dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Nautan, Chanpatia, Bettiah, Raxaul, Sugali, Narkatia

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP)Sanjay Jaiswal has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It covers parts of Paschim Champaran and Purvi Champaran. The region is part of the Red Corridor and receives funds from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. As per 2014 estimates, the constituency is the smallest electorate with 13,66,080 voters.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.