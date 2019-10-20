Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Parvati profile: Two-term BJP MLA Madhuri Misal defends seat against competitors

Parvati Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections will be issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name—Parvati

Constituency Number—212

District Name—Pune

Total Electors— 353648

Female Electors—171578

Male Electors—182024

Third Gender—

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–The incumbent MLA and the BJP candidate Misal Madhuri Satish is currently serving her second term after her consecutive wins in the assembly elections of 2014 and 2009. In 2014, Madhuri secured 95,583 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Taware Sachin Sham’s 26,493 votes. In 2009, Madhuri won with 64,959 votes in her favour against NCP candidate Taware Sachin Sham’s 46,743 votes.

In 2004, Congress candidate Bagve Ramesh Anandrao won 96,853 votes against the BJP candidate Gangurde Vishwas Krishnarao’s 70,179 votes. In 1999, the BJP candidate Krishnarao won this seat by securing 66,646 votes against the Congress candidate Anandrao Bagve’s 63,304 votes.

In 2019, Madhuri Satish Misal of BJP will be seen defending her seat against candidates like Ashwini Nitin Kadam of NCP, Ravi Kshirsagar of BSP, Sandeep Bhausheth Sonawane of Aam Aadmi Party among others.

