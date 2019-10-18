Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Partur profile: Tight contest likely between BJP's Babanrao Dattatrya Yadav, Congress' Sureshkumar Jethliya

Partur Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Jalna district – Badnapur (SC)

Constituency Name—Partur

Constituency Number—99

District—Jalna

Total Electors— 2,95,304

Female Electors—1,40,097

Male Electors—1,55,207

Third Gender—0

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections— In 2004, Babanrao Dattatraya Lonikar of BJP won receiving 41515 votes and Congress's Gopalrao Govindrao Borade got 28,110 votes. In 2009, Jethaliya Sureshkumar Kanhaiyalal, an Independent candidate, won receiving 42,702 votes while Babanrao Dattarao Lonikar of BJP emerged as runner-up with 31,200 votes. In 2014, Babanrao Dattatray Yadav Lonikar of BJP won receiving 46,937 votes against Jethaliya Sureshkumar Kanhaiyyalal of the Congress who received 42,577 votes.

In the 2019 election, Babanrao Dattatrya Yadav of BJP will be contesting against Jethliya Sureshkumar Kanhaiyalal of the Congress.

Demographics—Partur is a town with a municipal council in Jalna district in Maharashtra. The literacy rate of Partur city is 79.52 percent, which is lower than the state average of 82.34 percent. In Partur, male literacy is around 86.03 percent while the female literacy rate is 72.72 percent.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .